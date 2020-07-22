While sharing an old throwback photo of his family, Donny Osmond couldn’t help but joke about what each of his parents and siblings were thinking as they snapped the pic back in 1965. The Donny and Marie alum detailed his family members’ thoughts in a hilarious post on Instagram.

“I really can’t think of another photo of all of us together that so perfectly captures our unique personalities,” the 62-year-old captioned the black and white family photo on Wednesday, July 22. The Osmond clan, including late parents Olive Osmond and George Osmond and kids Donny, Virl Osmond, 74, Tom Osmond, 72, Alan Osmond, 71, Wayne Osmond, 68, Merrill Osmond, 67, Jay Osmond, 65, Marie Osmond, 60, and Jimmy Osmond, 57, were all smiles for a photo shoot in the mountains in Utah over five decades ago.

The former Masked Singer contestant teased “if this photograph could talk” and offered fans an idea of what may have been going through their minds.

“Father: ‘I’m so proud of this family of mine. My only hope is that someday I can buy some better shoes,”‘ Donny ⁣wrote. “Virl: ‘I don’t care what my brothers say. I’m the best looking Osmond brother.'” As for Tom, Donny quipped, “‘Well, then, I guess that makes me the coolest Osmond brother.'”

“Alan: ‘I’m going to be the leader of the band. Oh dear. What am I getting myself into’?” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer continued. “Wayne: ‘If you guys only knew how many hilarious jokes I’ll be telling on stage for the rest of my life.'”

As he gave nods to each of his brothers’ music careers, Donny also made sure to throw in a few laughs. “Merrill: ‘Hey guys … wait until you hear my rock ‘n’ roll voice in a couple of years! I’m going to be the lead singer and take us all the way to #1 on the @Billboard charts!’⁣” He added, “Jay: ‘Donny, you have no idea the career rollercoaster you and I are about to experience. This will go down in the history books.'”

When it was time to recall his own thoughts, the Dancing With the Stars alum marveled, “Donny: ‘A rollercoaster? Bring it on, baby! I’m all in for an exciting ride.’ (And it sure has been —that’s for sure)!⁣”

Donny echoed his sweet sentiment as he mentioned his two younger siblings. “Marie: ‘Hey brother, what do you say you and I start our own duo together? We can call it The Marie and Donny Show.’ (That’s probably why my back was turned),” he hilariously wrote. ⁣”Jimmy: ‘I know what the future holds for us. Somebody please get me a Tylenol. It sure will be an amazing journey, though. And guess what? I’m going to get the first gold record.'”

The Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat actor concluded his post, writing, “Mother: ‘I love my little kids so much. Oh, and by the way, I’m tired.⁣”‘ Aww!

Considering Donny and all of his siblings have accomplished so much throughout their lives, it’s easy for him to get sentimental while looking back on favorite moments with his family. Even though the former teen idol said he faced a lot of pressure throughout his career, he’s grateful to have learned from past mistakes and obstacles.

“I look back at my life as all these peaks and valleys,” he once told Closer Weekly. “What I’ve learned over the years is that imperfection is perfection. You can’t make it too perfect to a point where it’s not real.”