At the beginning of 2020, Diane Kruger and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, settled into their new home in Los Angeles. The Inglourious Basterds actress and the Walking Dead star purchased a castle-like mansion in the Hollywood Hills area, and photos inside the impressive pad are just as incredible as you’d imagine.

Diane and Norman — who have been dating since 2016 — purchased the 7,732-square-foot property for $8.5 million in March 2020, according to Variety. The National Treasure actress and the Hollywood hunk snagged a gorgeous abode, which sits on half an acre and comes with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The three-story 1920s villa offers a fairy-tale vibe thanks to the round towers with pointed roofs. While the outside is unconventional and eccentric, the interior is extremely modern. As Architectural Digest reported, designers Robert Novogratz and Courtney Novogratz updated the property several years before Diane and Norman moved in.

Aside from the enviable number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the duo’s home is fitted with a foyer that opens up to a bi-level living room and dining room. The living area features a stunning fireplace, as well as massive windows that fill the room with tons of natural light.

One of the most alluring parts of the mansion is the kitchen, where you’ll find a large marble island, a connected breakfast room, stainless-steel appliances and more. Around the corner from the kitchen is a set of French doors that lead out to the outdoors.

As you could’ve guessed, Diane and Norman’s backyard is just as lovely as the inside. With a luxurious stone patio and dining space, plus their play area — which includes a pool, trampoline and additional seating — there’s no doubt the acting pair, as well as their baby daughter, have endless entertainment right at home.

In addition to their Hollywood Hills pad, Diane and Norman — who welcomed their only child together in November 2018 — are also the owners of a few other properties around the U.S. Per Variety, the Boondock Saints actor owns two properties in upstate New York, as well as a contemporary-style mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

Together, the lovebirds share a townhouse in the West Village in New York City, which they purchased for $11.75 million in 2018. Norman also still owns his 2,500-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan, which he shelled out $3.8 million before the two started dating in 2013.

