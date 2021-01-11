Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ Daughter Means the World to Them! See the Pair’s Rare Family Photos

Diane Kruger and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, are very private when it comes to their family, but that doesn’t take away from how much the couple adores their daughter. Every now and then, the Inglourious Basterds actress and the Walking Dead actor will share a rare photo of their little bundle of joy.

Diane and Norman, who met on the set of 2015’s Sky and went public with their romance in 2017, experienced parenthood together when they welcomed their baby girl in November 2018. The exciting news came seven months after the National Treasure alum alluded to her first pregnancy by sharing a black and white photo of herself with a footprint emoji in the caption in May.

Since they’ve welcomed their beloved child, Diane and Norman have kept many details, including her name, as private as possible. The Troy actress and the Boondock Saints actor aren’t against sharing pics of their daughter on social media, but they have yet to share a frontal image of her face.

Diane can hardly remember what life was like before she became a mom, but that doesn’t mean she always pictured herself having children. In fact, the SAG Award winner thought she would be just “fine without” kiddos of her own.

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” she told Madame Figaro in April 2019. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready.”

That all changed when Diane got pregnant with her and Norman’s first baby. “Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time,” she gushed to the outlet. “It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

Diane was so overwhelmed by her daughter’s arrival, she revealed she decided to give herself “a break of six months” to enjoy being a mom. “I worked during my pregnancy and when I finally stopped, I felt serenity. I didn’t feel silly missing a role,” she explained.

“Today, only my daughter counts,” the proud mama sweetly continued. “Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well.”

