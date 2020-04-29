Family fun! Diane Kruger found a way to honor her mom Maria-Theresa Heidkrüger’s 70th birthday in quarantine. The National Treasure actress shared a sweet photo with her beloved mother and baby daughter while ringing in the milestone.

“70 never looked better!” Diane, 43, gushed alongside a photo with the beautiful birthday girl and her little bundle of joy. “In the absence of being able to have the big party we had planned, I’m so grateful we were able to get these beautiful flowers and amazing cake that made her smile. Love you, mom.”

Instagram/DianeKruger

In the snapshot, the three generations of Kruger ladies looked happier than ever. Although Diane scribbled a heart over her daughter’s face, fans got a sweet glimpse inside the heartwarming festivities. She also shared some snaps of the cake and decorations!

In early March, the Inglorious Basterds star — who shares her child with boyfriend Norman Reedus — shared a touching tribute for her mom in honor of International Women’s Day. The proud daughter credited her mother with being a huge inspiration in every aspect of her life.

“On #InternationalWomensDay, I want to take a moment to honor my mom,” Diane captioned a stunning selfie of the two on March 8. “I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends.'”

However, Diane gushed Maria-Theresa “has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for” since she welcomed her and Norman’s daughter — whom they have yet to share many details about, including her name — in November 2018.

“She’s been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, organizing, cooking, grocery shopping … you name it,” Diane explained. “Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness. I’ve discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I’ve become one myself.”

The Germany native sweetly concluded, “I’m so lucky to have you, mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma. And I’m so glad we have this chance to be a family once again. I love you.”

We bet Diane couldn’t be more grateful to get tips and tricks about raising a kiddo from her mom. Prior to welcoming her little girl, the Troy actress revealed she never actually pictured herself becoming a parent.

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” she confessed to Madame Figaro in April 2019. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

We love seeing Diane as a mom!