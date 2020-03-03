So cute! Diane Kruger gave fans another rare glimpse inside her life as a doting mom of one as she shared of photo of her 1-year-old baby girl. The National Treasure actress posted the super adorable snapshot while hanging out a playground on Monday, March 2.

“Living her best life,” Diane, 42, captioned the picture-perfect photo of her little girl — whom she shares with longtime boyfriend Norman Reedus. Alongside her adorable caption, the German actress added the hashtag, “Cali baby.”

In the pic, Norman, 51, and Diane’s bundle of joy can be seen standing on the sidewalk with her arms in the air. Besides the multi-colored scribbles on the pavement, the tot’s hands were messy with chalk as she spent the day practicing her art skills. The pair’s daughter looked more precious than ever as she donned denim overalls, grey pants and a white T-shirt.

Although the Inglorious Bastards actress and the Walking Dead actor — who secretly welcomed their little girl in November 2018 — have yet to dish many details including their baby’s name with their fans, the couple has been more open to sharing pics of their growing family.

In fact, Diane proved she’s just like every other mom when she posted a video of her mini-me walking for the first time. The Troy actress couldn’t help but get emotional as she watched her baby daughter grow up and reach a milestone before her very eyes.

“How is she pounding the pavement already 😭?!!” Diane marveled at her tot’s first steps via Instagram in late January. “Baby girl, don’t grow up so fast. 😢 @bigbaldhead.”

Instagram/Diane Kruger

Despite how much she’s has fallen in love with her and Norman’s only daughter, Diane wasn’t necessarily too keen of the idea of becoming a mother. The In the Fade star — who is also the proud stepmom of her beau’s 20-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen — even once revealed that before welcoming her first child, she wondered if she would ever yearn for parenthood.

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” she candidly told Madame Figaro in March 2019. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

Diane is one amazing mama!