The castle of their dreams! Chip and Joanna Gaines are TV royalty, so it makes sense why they decided to purchase Cottonland Castle in 2019. Renovating the historic property was a huge undertaking but the final result was worth all of the hard work.

The 6,000-square-foot estate is more than 100 years old, posing a new set of challenges when it came to transforming both its interior and exterior. Chip and Joanna dreamt of owning the Waco, Texas, abode for more than two decades and were up for the challenge.

“Completed in 1913, it looks as if, once upon a time, somebody in Europe packed up a fairytale fortress and shipped it off to begin a new life in the American West,” Joanna penned in a 2019 winter issue of Magnolia Journal. “It’s the kind of place that prompts people passing by to stop and stare, exchanging thoughts about all the stories it could tell.”

Fans of the Magnolia Network couple got to see the entire home makeover play out on the series Fixer Upper: The Castle, which began airing in October 2022. In each episode, the HGTV alums, who share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, made big decisions about the castle’s stone walls, tiling, adding reclaimed pieces and completely transforming each room.

“If you look past the cracks in the masonry, past the rotted floorboards, past the wilderness taking over the backyard, there is a lot of beauty to be found in this old castle,” the Magnolia Table author wrote.

Initially, Chip and Joanna flipped the property with the intention of selling it. However, the couple did not immediately list the castle following the renovation process.

​​“I don’t think Jo and I want to live here literally,” Chip said during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This is a project that I was pursuing for 20 years. The reality is we need to sell it and we should sell it.”

Above all, the bestselling authors are both happy with how the final project turned out, regardless of what they end up doing with the castle in the future.



“More than it being on Fixer Upper, more than anything, we wanted the neighbors to be proud of what we did with this thing,” Joanna said. “It turned out great and we’re proud of it.”

Scroll below to see photos inside Chip and Joanna’s castle.