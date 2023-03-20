In 2022, fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines got the ultimate treat when they saw the pair tackle an incredible renovation project on Fixer Upper: The Castle. The couple purchased Cottonland Castle in 2019, marking their biggest project yet. Scroll for details to find out what happened to the property after the renovation.

What Happened to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Castle?

Chip and Joanna are always up for a challenge. The craftsman dreamt of owning the castle for 20 years and put in multiple offers on the estate before his dream came true. The 6,000-square-foot property is more than 100 years old and was in rough shape before the Magnolia Network duo worked their magic. The walls were previously covered in graffiti and many animals decided to make the residence their home.

Three years after purchasing the castle, the couple finally nailed down all of their design ideas and got to work. They did not have a buyer for the property, so Joanna imagined she was designing it for an older couple who loved to entertain. It certainly wasn’t an easy task to renovate the historic abode, but Chip and Joanna pulled it off just as they always do.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Viewers got to see the whole renovation process unfold on the six-part Magnolia Network series, from a walk-through in the first episode to the final reveal.

“The castle taught us that sometimes the forgotten things in life don’t need a reinvention but just a little dusting off. And the deep-seated dreams within you and me are worth holding on to,” the mom of five penned in a January 2023 blog post. “Yes, even the ones 20 years in the making. Because in that waiting, pieces in and around us fall into place, letting that which is meaningful and lasting have its way. When we allow ourselves that space to wait, it’s amazing what beauty reveals itself in the end.”

Did Chip and Joanna Gaines Sell Their Castle?

A burning question fans had throughout watching Fixer Upper: The Castle was who would end up living in it. Due to Chip’s decades-long attachment to the estate, he expressed hesitancy about selling it. The couple, who share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, initially flipped the property with the intention of putting it on the market.

“I don’t think Jo and I want to live here literally,” Chip explained in an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This is a project that I was pursuing for 20 years. The reality is we need to sell it and we should sell it.”

Still, he wondered if selling it would be the right thing to do for their family and their future.

“But I wonder if it’s not one of those things 10 years from now you don’t look back and wonder, ‘Gosh, should we have kept it? What if somebody in the family wanted it?'”

The contractor and the Magnolia Table author did make it clear that they had no intention of renting the property out on Airbnb.

“This neighborhood means so much to us,” Chip said. “I think it would be a disservice to the neighborhood if we turned this into kind of a commercial entity in that way.”

There’s no word on what will happen to the castle in the future, but it’s clear that it will always be a project near and dear to Chip and Joanna’s hearts.