Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines often credit their team for helping them complete home renovation projects. Saul Sanchez, better known by his nickname, Shorty, has always been one of their most trusted colleagues since the very start of their Magnolia brand. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to him after appearing on Fixer Upper.

What Happened to Shorty From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Chip and Shorty’s relationship goes back even before they were involved in Fixer Upper. Shorty was just 16 years old when he met the contractor for the first time and was taken under his wing. “He was just always energetic and always the right man for the job,” Chip remarked about their friendship during an episode of the show’s revival, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, in June 2021.

Chip was actually the one who coined Shorty’s nickname for which he is best known. He joined Fixer Upper when the show first began in 2013 to help assist with builds and remodels.

“Some of these employees went way back with us, all the way to the beginning,” Chip wrote in the book Magnolia Story. “Most of the boys who’d helped me with my early flips were still around. You probably know a couple of them — Shorty and Jose — from the show. Without even purposefully trying, we’d created a Magnolia family.”

Shorty spent five years as Chip’s right-hand man on screen before the series came to an end in 2018. Soon after the show’s finale, one Fixer Upper fan took to Twitter to ask Chip for an update on what Shorty was up to.

“I really miss Shorty from Fixer Upper,” the fan tweeted. “I hope he’s living his best life. @hgtv @joannagaines @chipgaines he must be protected at all costs.”

Chip replied, “Have no fear!! My brother @shortymsanchez is living not only ‘his’ but THE best life.”

Where Is Shorty From ‘Fixer Upper’ Now?

Chip and Joanna continued to build their successful Magnolia empire after leaving HGTV. They officially launched Magnolia Network in January 2022 with several new home improvement series. Fans of the design duo wondered if Shorty would still be working alongside them as they began their next chapter.

In July 2021, Shorty made his big return to TV to assist Chip with a project on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on Discovery+ during the new network’s soft launch. The craftsman called upon his friend for assistance in moving a wood-burning stove that was too heavy for him to lift on his own. He called Shorty and it just so happened that the beloved TV personality was in the area.

During the segment, Shorty also attempted to lift the stove on his own, with Chip laughing hysterically in the background. The longtime pals were able to work together to install the appliance, but the Capital Gaines author admitted the project wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. “This would have been no problem back in our early days,” Chip confessed.

Viewers were delighted to see a familiar face on the design program. The handyman now owns the construction company Shorty’s Remodeling, focusing on modification services, floor installations and more. He has given fans sneak peeks of his projects on Twitter and Instagram over the years and his business seems to be thriving.