Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hotel 1928 in Texas [Photos]

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Hotel 1928 Is Absolutely Stunning! Take a Tour of the Property

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hotel 1928 is a gorgeous oasis that is rich in history. The Waco, Texas, hotel is located in the heart of the city and was a dream project for the Magnolia Network couple.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,” the pair said. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The renovation of Hotel 1928 was documented for their new series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which will premiere on Wednesday, November 8, on Magnolia Network and HBO Max.

Scroll below to see photos inside of Hotel 1928.