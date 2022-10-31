A Look at Luxurious Celebrity Vacation Homes: Photos of George Clooney’s Italian Villa and More

When they want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, many celebrities take trips to their vacation homes all over the world. Sofia Vergara, George Clooney and several other stars own second homes in gorgeous destinations.

Sofia and her husband, Joe Manganiello, often travel to their luxurious vacation home called Casa Chipi Chipi with their friends and family. The America’s Got Talent judge, her son, Manolo and his cousins often share photos of the fun family events held at the sprawling estate. Sofia usually celebrates her birthday at the property each year.

She has never revealed the exact location of her fabulous second home, however, according to multiple reports, the property is located in the Caribbean. The beachfront abode is surrounded by crystal blue water and plenty of excursions for her whole family to enjoy.

The Modern Family alum loves traveling, having once hosted a travel show called Fuera de Serie from 1995 to 1998. She’s shared several throwback clips from the series which took her to tropical vacation destinations and led to some unforgettable swimsuit moments on television. In addition to her vacation home, she and her hubby own their main $26 million Los Angeles residence where they spend most of their time.

George and his wife, Amal Clooney, also own a property in California in addition to his 25-room vacation home in Lake Como, Italy. The Gravity actor often invites his famous friends to come stay at the villa, located in the town of Laglio.

George and Amal’s twins, Ella and Alexander, enjoy traveling with their parents to Europe. The kiddos speak fluent Italian as well as French. The Academy Award winner revealed in November 2021 that he eventually planned on scaling back some of his work obligations to focus on making memories with his family.

“We’re going to spend time with our kids and we’re going to travel again,” he shared during an episode of the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast at the time. “We have a house with a lake and a rope swing. I can still do the rope swing at 60, I’m not sure about 80. I might shit myself when I grab the rope.”

Victoria and David Beckham have also added to their real estate portfolio numerous times since getting married in 1999. The longtime couple have owned homes in London, Dubai and Miami. They purchased a lush condo in the Florida city for around $24 million in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Keep scrolling to see the vacation homes of some of your favorite stars.