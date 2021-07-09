Thank goodness Sofia Vegara absolutely loves wearing swimsuits because her figure is complete perfection! The brunette beauty turns 49 on July 10, 2021, and her famous curves look better than ever!

Sofia has been showing off how she’s defied Father Time while on a birthday vacation with her husband, actor Joe Mangianello. They were joined by extended family members at an undisclosed tropical destination she’s referred to over the years as “Casa Chipi Chipi.”

The turquoise waters and white sand beaches have been the perfect place for Sofia to show off her swimwear over the years. In a birthday eve photo on July 9, 2021, Sofia wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana tile-print one-piece with a bustier top. It showcased the Colombian-born stunner’s tiny waist and hourglass figure, and she added a colorful sarong at her hipline.

Photo Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia’s birthday getaways are always a good time for her to show off her swimsuit body. The beauty did just that with a boating tour of the Italian Riviera for her 47th birthday getaway in 2019. Sofia modeled both bikinis and one pieces as she and Joe had a loved-up vacation while visiting such locations as Capri and Portofino. Thank goodness she always wants her 22.2 million Instagram followers to join in the fun.

When she’s not on the go, Sofia logs plenty of swimsuit time in the backyard of her Beverly Hills mansion. Fans have come to know her rectangular shaped pool very well, as she spends quite a bit of time in it while sunning herself atop floaties.

The Modern Family star has a famous sweet tooth and is not a fan of exercise when it comes to maintaining her fabulous frame. She revealed that about 10 years ago, she finally had to bite the bullet and work to keep her figure in shape. “I hit 40, and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did,” she told Shape magazine in November 2020.

Sofia admitted that she looked for “any excuse” not to hit the gym. “I’ll say, ‘Sunday? No, it’s the Lord’s day; I can’t work out.’” She said that “bad knees” prevent her from doing high impact activities like jogging. Instead, she uses a Pilates-like machine called the Megaformer. “With this machine, I was able to figure out what worked for me. I don’t love it at all, but I love how my body’s changing,” she revealed.

But with exercise comes rewards, as it allows Sofia to enjoy in her infamous love of deserts. “When I do indulge, I exercise a bit harder the next day. My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!” Looking at Sofia’s swimsuit body now, her motto works!

Scroll down to see Sofia’s hottest swimsuit looks.