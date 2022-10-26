There’s No Place Like Home for the Stars of Hallmark! See Where Candace Cameron Bure and More Live

The Hallmark Channel is always delivering feel-good films, compelling romances and introducing the audience to talented performers. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jodie Sweetin and more stars have appeared in multiple movies on the network. Aside from their roles in a slew of original hits, they all enjoy spending time in their beautiful homes with their families.

Hallmark has changed immensely over the years, with some of its most popular stars announcing that they were taking their talents to Great American Family. The network is home to many made-for-TV movies, original series and reruns of popular shows like Full House. Candace, Danica and seasoned Hallmark veterans Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley and Jessica Lowndes also announced they would be switching networks.

After revealing the news that her time on Hallmark was coming to an end, Candace received a supportive message on Instagram from Danica.

“Beyond thrilled that my good friend @candacecbure has joined me at @gactv!!” the Domino Masters judge wrote on the platform in April 2022. “She’s one of the smartest, most admirable human beings I know, both personally and professionally. And I’ve known her since our days on The Wonder Years and Full House.”

The pals both competed on the same season of Dancing With the Stars in 2014 after shooting to fame as child stars. They have each leaned on their supportive families while making big career moves. Candace is a mom to kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim, whom she shares with her husband, Valeri Bure.

The proud parents of three purchased their Malibu home in 2015 for $2.4 million, according to multiple outlets. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom estate was built in the mid-’60s. A stone fireplace, massive kitchen and gorgeous backyard are just some of the features that prove the property is truly fit for royalty!

The Make It or Break It alum has been very candid about becoming an empty nester over the years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Candace revealed that her kids moved back home to quarantine during the lockdown.

“I started 2019 off as an empty nester and now I’ve got a full house again,” she told Us Weekly in April 2020. “I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too. Because a lot of times we’re like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me.”

Keep scrolling to see inside the homes of your favorite Hallmark stars.