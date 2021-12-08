Sofia Vergara is the ultimate party hostess! The America’s Got Talent judge loves to entertain guests in her stunning beachfront vacation home, full of incredible decor. When she’s not lounging by the pool at her $26 million Los Angeles pad, Sofia travels with her husband Joe Manganiello to the romantic mansion. The couple, who were married in 2015, nicknamed the house Casa Chipi Chipi.

The exact location of Sofia’s secret island hideaway has remained unknown for more than 5 years. According to Hello! Magazine, the house is only accessible via seaplane and is somewhere in the middle of the Caribbean. This tropical getaway offers plenty of space for guests to take in the beautiful beachfront view or go for a swim in the massive pool.

A number of celebrity guests have accompanied Sofia to her home away from home, including her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. The property boasts multiple excursions like going out in the crystal clear water on a private boat or having a beautiful candlelit dinner in the white sand. It is also the setting of several of Sofia and Joe’s steamiest photos that they have posted on social media.

Casa Chipi Chipi is picture perfect and was nicknamed after a hostel in Sofia’s native Colombia. The house has an enormous living room, decorated with simple cream-colored furniture. It opens up into a terrace that is surrounded by palm trees. Super high ceilings and wicker furniture really make the space look like a resort.

While Sofia has admittedly shared that she does not cook, the kitchen and dining room area in the house are the real stars of the entire space. The Sofia Jeans creator is big on hosting dinner parties at the long dining room table that is decorated for each special occasion. There is also an outdoor dining space for whenever the actress wants to bring the party outside.

Joe has posted on Instagram about how much he loves spending time in the home gym while looking out at the gorgeous view. The couple have taken bike rides through town as the sun sets, proving that their relationship couldn’t be any more perfect. Over the past few years, Sofia has celebrated her birthday on the island with her closest friends, family and of course, her precious chihuahua, Bubbles. Joe and Bubbles have a special connection, and the pup joins the family everywhere they go.

“She sleeps in bed with Joe, they sleep together and then I sleep on the other side,” Sofia shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021. “It has become something so weird. But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, it’s her, she’s obsessed with him.”

Scroll to take a tour of Sofia and Joe’s tropical getaway house that is totally worth obsessing over.