See Inside the Homes of the Iconic ‘Friends’ Cast! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More

All six of the main characters on Friends had fun adventures in their West Village apartments! It’s no surprise that their homes are just as jaw-dropping in real life. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc live in gorgeous houses that they have posted rare photos of.

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004. The series gained even more popularity through streaming, broadcasting syndications and of course, Friends: The Reunion, which aired on HBO Max in May 2021. Each of the show’s main cast members continued their successful careers after appearing in the NBC sitcom. Jennifer built an incredible resume with roles in The Break-Up, He’s Just Not That Into You and the Apple TV series The Morning Show.

The Emmy winner has amassed a massive net worth from all of her unforgettable roles, which led her to purchase a $21 million Bel Air estate in 2011. Though she does walk Hollywood red carpets pretty often, the California native believes there’s no place like home. She spent a lot of time at her sprawling pad with her pups amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jennifer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2020 about staying at home. “This is kind of a dream — not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.”

Jennifer’s bestie Courteney lives a car ride away in Malibu with her daughter, Coco. Since appearing on Friends, the former costars established a lasting friendship and hang out pretty often. Courteney’s beachfront mansion is her own personal paradise. The Scream star shared some of her favorite places to search for unique furniture and decor to add to her home.

“I’ve been going to a lot of flea markets,” she told One Kings Lane in 2017. “I’ve been going to England back and forth — I’ve probably been six times in the last eight months — and any little towns outside London are fantastic. It’s really easy to find things there that you have to be a scavenger for at the flea markets here — something that is in every single little antique shop in England, and for a quarter of the price.”

Jennifer, Courteney and their Friends costars are always supporting each other’s latest projects and reunited several times over the years at each other’s homes. They’ve even posted Instagram snaps to prove that their friendships will last a lifetime!

Keep scrolling to see inside the homes of the Friends cast.