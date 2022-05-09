Motherhood has been a joy for Courteney Cox! The Friends star became a mom in 2004 when she and her ex-husband, David Arquette, welcomed their daughter, Coco. The youngster is talented just like her famous parents and is constantly making appearances on her mom’s Instagram account.

Courteney and Coco are quite the dynamic singing duo. The pair have taken on some of the biggest pop hits by Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in a series of Instagram videos. It’s clear that the Scream actress’ daughter has a true passion for music.

“Well, Coco will definitely pursue musical theater in college,” Courteney told Yahoo.com in July 2021. “She loves to sing and loves the theater. I’m obsessed with playing the piano. I love music, I love musicians. My partner [Johnny McDaid] is in a band, but he’s also a writer. He writes some of the greatest songs that are on the radio right now. He’s just incredible.”

While the mother-daughter pair have a super close relationship, Courteney did admit that Coco has some strong opinions when it comes to what she posts on social media.

“Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram,” the Alabama native told InStyle in April 2022. “Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so over.’ Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified. And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

Courteney has had an extremely successful career as a popular sitcom star and formed lasting friendships with so many of her Hollywood costars. However, Coco, whose godmother is Jennifer Aniston, has not been left starstruck by any of the A-list guests that have visited their Malibu home over the years.

“I cannot impress that girl. I just can’t,” the Ace Ventura star shared during a March 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “When she was about 4, Zac Efron came over and [James] Marsden and she literally freaked out like, ‘I want to go home!’ And I’m like, ‘You are home.’ She just couldn’t handle it. But now, it doesn’t matter.”

Keep scrolling to see Courteney and Coco’s cutest photos together.