True love led Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid back to each other! The Friends star and the Snow Patrol guitarist were previously engaged in 2014 but split shortly after. However, they quickly realized that their connection truly was something special. The lovebirds have been sharing adorable photos ever since they rekindled their romance.

Courteney and Johnny’s relationship first began in 2013 when they were introduced by their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran. After falling head over heels for the Scream star, Johnny planned a sweet proposal for Courteney during a party thrown by her best friend, Jennifer Aniston. Before popping the question, the musician asked for Courteney’s daughter Coco’s blessing and involved her in the plan.

“They made a plan to count down from three, and when they got to one, he was gonna get down on his knee and say, ‘Will you marry me?’ and she was gonna say, ‘Will you marry him?’” Courteney shared during a September 2014 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “They planned it out, they found the perfect tree, with three branches that led to one trunk — it was just beautiful.”

The pair called off their engagement in 2015 but reconciled that same year. The brunette beauty explained their relationship dynamic in a January 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” she explained. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together and it’s actually better than it was before.”

During a January 2022 interview with People, Courteney gushed about her relationship with the songwriter and how much their love for each other has grown.

“He’s a great advice-giver,” she said. “I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He’s extremely talented and obviously musical, but he’s a poet and a writer. He’s just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

Courteney and Johnny’s bond has been so evident in the sweet photos and videos they post together on social media. He inspired her to hone in on her incredible musical talents, singing and playing piano in several posts. Sometimes, they even collaborate on musical projects together!

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Courteney and Johnny.