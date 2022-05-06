Everything ‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Has Said About Getting Plastic Surgery Over the Years

For 10 years, Courteney Cox won viewers over portraying Monica Geller on Friends. It was only just the start of her successful career in Hollywood as a triple threat, working as an actor, producer and director. The sitcom star has been very open about her transformation and changing looks over the years.

In addition to her unforgettable acting roles in the Scream franchise and her hit show, Cougar Town, Courteney has also become a fashion and beauty icon. The Golden Globe nominee first opened up about cosmetic procedures during a 2016 episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

“I think there’s a pressure to maintain [your looks], not just because of fame, but just, you know, being a woman in this business. Getting older has not been … I don’t think it’s the easiest thing,” she told host Bear Grylls. “I think I was trying to keep up with getting older, trying to chase that … it’s something you can’t keep up with.”

The episode saw Courteney and the survivalist traveling through the Irish Highlands where she continued to share more about procedures she had done on her face.

“I have done things that I regret, and luckily they’re things that dissolve and go away,” she continued. “So, um, that’s good, because it’s not always been my best look.”

The following year, the Family Ties alum got candid in an interview with New Beauty about her decision to stop getting fillers and the important lessons she has taught her daughter. Courteney is a mom to one child, Coco, born in 2004, with ex-husband David Arquette. The proud mom has encouraged her daughter to express herself in any way she wants whether it’s wearing makeup or dyeing her hair.

“I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression,” the Ace Ventura actress said.

Courteney has also been very honest about what it has been like to be one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood for more than three decades.

“I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change,” the brunette beauty told People in February 2019. “I think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am, and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Courteney’s quotes about plastic surgery.