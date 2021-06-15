Courteney Cox received the best 40th birthday present ever when just two days before her milestone, she became a first-time mom to daughter Coco Arquette. The actress and her then-husband David Arquette had tried unsuccessfully for years to become parents before being blessed with Coco. Here are her cutest quotes about motherhood.

The road to having a child was a rough one for Courteney. She said that while she never had a problem getting pregnant, she couldn’t carry a baby to term as antibodies attacked the progress of her pregnancies. That resulted in seven miscarriages before Coco was conceived by IVF treatment in 2003.

It was especially tough when her character Monica Gellar on Friends was going through an infertility struggle on the hit NBC sitcom, as Courteney was experiencing the same thing in real life. “That was hard,” she confessed in a 2004 interview with then-Today Show host Matt Lauer. “Sometimes, like I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth. It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny,” she recalled.

“I had a lot of miscarriages, and I don’t think that’s something that people shouldn’t talk about, because … it was unfortunate, but it happens,” she said in an interview with Busy Philips on the actress’ late-night show in 2019. She explained, “I didn’t want to give up” on having a child with David, but wanted to make others aware that there was no stigma in discussing infertility. “I just think it’s important to get things out there so people can realize they’re not alone,” Courteney shared.

In a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, Courteney and David discussed how they really wanted a baby of their own. The couple hoped that their child would have David’s “creativity and mind” and Courteney’s “strength and beauty.” Courteney sweetly added “I really want David’s genes, so I think I would try a surrogate before adoption.”

After two rounds of IVF, Courteney finally became pregnant in 2003. Since her Friends character had already been written as being unable to have children, the actress had to wear baggy shirts to conceal her baby bump in the show’s final episodes. Friends came to an end with its series finale airing on May 6, 2004, and less than a month later, Courteney’s baby dreams finally came true with Coco’s birth!

Scroll down for Courteney’s sweetest quotes about her daughter and motherhood!