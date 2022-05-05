Friends alum Courteney Cox is all about embracing her beauty! The actress-turned-director rocks the most stylish bikinis in fun videos and snaps posted on her Instagram account. Fans can’t get enough of her fabulous poolside fashion.

Courteney has always been very open about aging in Hollywood and how she radiates confidence in her own skin.

“I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change,” the Scream actress told People in February 2019. “I think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am, and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

The Golden Globe nominee also encourages her daughter, Coco, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette, to express herself in any way she wants.

“People will say, ‘Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?’ She’s been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her,” Courteney explained during a May 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it’s blonde underneath before it was blue.”

Courteney and Coco have an extremely strong bond. When the pair aren’t showing off their singing talents and piano playing skills on social media, they enjoy traveling. In April 2019, the mother-daughter duo took a trip to the Bahamas for spring break. The Alabama native snapped several photos as she lounged on the beach with her daughter. In each photo, Coco had a book in her hand.

“Three words I thought I’d never say … STOP READING COCO!!!” she captioned the photos.

Still, it’s clear that their relationship is stronger than ever as they continue making memories together.

“We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” Courteney said in an April 2018 People interview with her daughter. “We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Courteney also shares cute glimpses into her relationship with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, with her followers. The Family Ties star had the sweetest answer when asked about how her beau makes her feel beautiful in a June 2017 interview with New Beauty.

“Well, he’s younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family,” she said. “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.”

