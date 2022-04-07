Family first! James Marsden was joined by his children for a rare outing at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 5. The Hollywood heartthrob posed for photos on the blue carpet with his three kids: Jack, Mary James and William.

James opted for a double-breasted jacket for the outing. His kids all looked stylish in suits as they shared cute moments with their dad ahead of the Los Angeles screening. During the appearance, the Enchanted actor chatted with People about balancing fatherhood and his busy schedule.

“My challenge [right now] is to take a break for a second and actually pump the brakes,” he said. “It’s great to have all this work and COVID shut down everything for a good year and a half. But then when it came back, it came storming back, which was awesome and I’m so grateful to be working, but right now it’s like, I’m having to make sure I stop occasionally to take a breath, reintroduce myself to my children and live some life.”

James was also particularly excited about being involved in the sequel to the family-friendly film that he could watch with his mini-mes.

“They’re very proud of their dad. And it’s fun to go see a movie that I can see and enjoy, my 9-year-old can see and enjoy, my 16-year-old, my 21-year-old. Good, family movie,” the Saturn Award nominee told Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere.

James first became a dad in 2001 when he and his then-wife, Mary Elizabeth “Lisa” Linde, welcomed their first child together, son Jack. Their daughter, Mary James, was born in 2005. The couple divorced in 2011. The following year, the Oklahoma native welcomed his youngest son, William, with Brazilian model Rose Costa.

The Notebook actor is always sharing glimpses into his life as a dad of three over on his Instagram account. In February 2019, fans could not help but melt over the adorable birthday tribute James posted for his eldest son. The 27 Dresses star shared a throwback photo of the pair wearing matching Cyclops costumes after he portrayed the character in the X-Men film franchise, and captioned the post with lyrics from “The Immortals” by Kings of Leon.

It looks like James definitely shares special bonds with all three of his kids!

Keep scrolling to see photos from their rare family outing.