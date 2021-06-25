John Stamos’ Son Billy Is His Little Buddy! Meet the Star’s Only Child With Wife Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos’ life changed for the better from the very moment he welcomed his son, Billy, with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. The Full House alum can’t help but marvel about his journey through fatherhood, calling his role as a dad one of his greatest accomplishments.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” John gushed to Entertainment Tonight in 2018 at the time Caitlyn was pregnant with their baby boy. The Hollywood hunk said he couldn’t believe he was becoming a dad. “I’m already so emotional and so excited … I’ve been dreaming about our baby.”

John gushed over how “excited” he was for his child’s arrival, emphasizing how long he’s been waiting for this moment to come. “I’m not nervous at all,” he dished. “I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t having a baby right now. I’ve done everything anyone could ever … I’ve had the most beautiful, blessed life on the planet … and the most honest real thing I could do I haven’t done.”

John’s love for parenthood expanded ten fold when baby Billy made his arrival in April 2018, with the couple announcing his birth on Instagram. “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome, Billy Stamos,” the proud dad penned alongside a snapshot of his son resting on his chest, adding the hashtags, “not just an uncle anymore” and “overjoyed.”

Since coming into the actor’s life, Billy has become the most important person — aside from Caitlyn, of course. Though the Emmy nominee is always raving about Billy, John knows raising a child isn’t the easiest feat.

On Father’s Day, the doting dad shared a quote and reflected on his role as a father. “For the longest time, I never really knew what it meant to be a dad. I thought maybe it was about providing. And it is, or can be. But that’s just a small part,” the quote read. “Later, I thought being a parent was about spending time together. And it’s that too. And then I thought, no, it’s about discipline. Rules and boundaries and punishments.”

John related to how it took himself “a lot longer” to realize that parenting is about “sacrifice” and “giving up some of your needs and desires for the sake of your child,” the quote read. “It’s a … lifetime commitment.”

Fortunately, John wouldn’t trade the job for anything in the world. “The win, and it’s one worth any sacrifice, is in raising a kid strong enough, capable enough, loving enough to become a better echo of you,” the quote concluded.

