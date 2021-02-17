James Marsden’s 3 Kids Are the Best of Him! Meet the Actor’s Children Jack, Mary and William

When it comes to fatherhood, James Marsden‘s confidence is off the charts! The Best of Me star is so grateful to be a dad to his three kids, Jack, Mary and William.

“Of all my achievements in life, being a father is the one thing I’m most proud of,” James once gushed, according to PopSugar. “It is the most fulfilling. I’m always self-deprecating, but I don’t have a problem saying that I am a great dad.”

The Enchanted actor experienced parenthood for the first time with his ex-wife, Lisa Linde. James and the Days of Our Lives alum — who married in 2000 — welcomed their eldest son, Jack, the following year in 2001. The couple’s second child, Mary, arrived four years later in 2005, but James and Lisa called it quits in 2011.

The Saved by the Bell: The New Class actor expanded his family when he met Brazilian model Rose Costa. The couple began dating shortly after James and Lisa’s split, according to People, and in 2012, they welcomed the star’s third child, William.

Since becoming the dad of his blended brood, James said nothing compares to the joy he gets when he’s with his youngsters. “My kids got me wrapped!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his children while celebrating Father’s Day in June 2019.

“My favorite holiday of the year celebrates what I am proud of most in life — being a father,” he gushed in the caption. “To my dad, to all the great dads, who are with us now or were once lovingly with us, Happy Father’s Day!”

In addition to honoring Father’s Day, James loves sharing sweet tributes on social media whenever it’s one of his kiddos’ birthdays. For his daughter’s special day in 2018, James penned a touching message next to a collage of pics with his little girl throughout the years.

“You will never be too big for me to carry you on my shoulders. You will never be too big for me to sing you to sleep. You’ll never be too big to punch me in the arm. Or for me hold your hand,” he wrote on Instagram. “No matter how many years old you grow to be, that magical spirit you lead with will never grow old. And, my angel, you’ll never be too big for me to hold you, and tell you that I love you.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about James’ kids!