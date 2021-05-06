‘Friends’ Will Never Go Out of Style! Jennifer Aniston and the Rest of the Iconic Cast Then and Now

With the Friends reunion quickly approaching, it’s time for fans to take a walk down memory lane! It’s been almost two decades since the iconic series went off the air, but Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and the rest of the legendary cast remain beloved sitcom stars to this day. After seeing photos of the TV personalities, you’ll be surprised to find out they look just as good as they did back in the day.

Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from September 1994 to May 2004, followed the lives of six close pals — played by Jennifer, Matthew, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — as they lived in the same New York City apartment complex and navigated their hilariously hectic lives.

Over the course of Friends’ time on the air, the series snagged countless awards, including Golden Globes, Emmys and SAG Awards, on top of tons of other nominations. The New York Times reported the show’s 2004 finale attracted more than 52.5 million viewers, which held the record for “the fourth biggest audience ever for the end of a series.”

Considering Friends is just as popular today as it was back then, fans couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming reunion. Deadline confirmed the revival, which is set to air on HBO Max, in February 2020, and the cast began shooting the following year in April 2021.

Courteney, who portrayed Monica, opened up about the highly anticipated reboot during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show one month later in May. While looking back on the incredible memories they created during the ’90s and early ’00s, Courteney said “it was unbelievable” to reunite with her former castmates.

“It was so emotional,” she shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?”

Being alongside her colleagues brought Courteney back to the days when they were filming Friends, said the actress, who joked she has the “worst” memory. “Oh God … Everything came up that I forgot about.”

While most of Courteney’s memories are filled with unforgettable moments on set, the Cougar Town alum dished the famous fountain scene in the show’s opening credits weren’t as glamorous to shoot.

“We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours,” Courteney quipped. “I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point, but I remember — and this was so Matthew — but he was like, ‘Can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this fountain.'”

To see the beloved Friends cast then and now, scroll through the photo gallery below!