Jennifer Aniston has yet to experience motherhood, and despite what others say, it doesn’t look like the Friends alum has any plans to have kids. Though the beloved actress has no ill feelings toward becoming a mom, Jennifer once said she didn’t need children in her life to feel “complete.”

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child … that decision is ours and ours alone,” Emmy Award winner wrote in an open letter published by The Huffington Post in July 2016. “We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

Jennifer is seemingly single these days, according to In Touch Weekly, but rumors recently circulated in Europe that the Morning Show star was looking into adoption. Per People, several tabloids reported Jennifer told her Friends costars she was in the process of adopting a child while taping the upcoming reunion for HBO Max.

However, the Murder Mystery actress’ rep shot down the speculation in mid-April, telling TMZ that the rumor is “false and never happened.” Her rep also told People, “The story is a fabrication.”

It seems motherhood might not be in the cards for the Just Go with It alum, who was previously married to ex-husband Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, as well as Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. But even though the timing isn’t right for now, Jen doesn’t stress about starting a family.

During a chat with Allure in December 2014, Jennifer shared her opinions on how she “[doesn’t] think it’s fair” that there are standards for women to become moms. “[I don’t] like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women — that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated,” she said. “You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering … dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

While discussing motherhood with Carson Daly during an appearance on Today months earlier in August, Jennifer noted she doesn’t need to experience parenthood to feel like she succeeded. “I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done,” she explained in 2014.

“And if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism, or my being a woman, or my worth or my value as a woman,” the actress continued. “I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”

For now, Jennifer is just fine focusing on her iconic Hollywood career and juggling time with her friends and family. If motherhood does come knocking on her door, though, the We’re the Millers star would be one happy woman.

“I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will!” she told Vanity Fair in 2006. “The women that inspire me are the ones who have careers and children; why would I want to limit myself? I’ve always wanted to have children, and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all.”