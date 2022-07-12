Friends alum Lisa Kudrow found her happily ever after with her husband, Michel Stern! The television star and the advertising executive got married in 1995, one year after she shot to fame on the Emmy-winning series. Keep scrolling to meet Lisa’s husband.

Who Is Lisa Kudrow’s Husband, Michel Stern?

The beginning of Lisa and Michel’s love story is rather unconventional. When they first met in the ‘80s, he was actually dating her roommate at the time.

“I was living with a French girl, and he had just moved here, and they were dating when we first met,” she said, per Daily Mail. “But I’m freakishly polite, so I saw him and went, ‘Well, he’s the perfect man and it’s all ruined because now they’re together and I can’t [make a play for him].”‘

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The relationship between Lisa’s roommate and Michel fizzled out two months later. The Comeback actress and the French entrepreneur crossed paths again six years later and decided their feelings went beyond just friendship. The couple began dating and wed in 1995. Their relationship has remained rock solid ever since.

“When [Michel and I] decided to get married, we understood: We’re not promising to love each other forever because you can’t do that, but we are promising to work on whatever problems come up,” she told Glamour in November 2014. “We’re committed to our marriage working. It turns out after you have a history, there’s such a bond and love takes another shape. But, oh, I don’t want to jinx it — I’m superstitious!”

Michel has made several red carpet appearances with his talented wife over the years including the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards and the premieres of her films Happy Endings and The Opposite Sex. When it comes to her social media account, Lisa has not shared many pictures with her hubby, opting to keep their relationship rather private.

Do Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern Have Any Children Together?

During season 4 of Friends, Lisa announced her pregnancy which was incorporated into the storyline for her character, Phoebe Buffay. She welcomed triplets on the show but in real life, she became a mom to one son, Julian Murray Stern. Her only child with Michel was born in 1998.

Even before Julian’s arrival, the Friends cast found the cutest way to incorporate him into their pre-show ritual.

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you, love you, love you, love you,'” she shared with People in 2018. “And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you, love you — love you, little Julian!’ Because we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

In May 2021, Julian graduated from the University of Southern California. The proud mom shared a rare photo with her son on Instagram at the big ceremony. She also celebrated his birthday that same month by posting a sweet photo tribute and revealing that they had a celebratory FaceTime call.