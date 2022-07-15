The ‘Friends’ Cast Has Some Big Regrets About the Show: See What Courteney Cox and More Have Said

For 10 years, the cast of Friends proved that they were each perfectly cast in their roles on the hit sitcom. For the six main cast members, their time on the show was full of incredible highs. However, a few of the show’s stars including Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have expressed some of their biggest regrets about the series.

The hilarious program also starred Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Their onscreen chemistry was unmatched by any other program in the cable lineup at the time. In fact, Jennifer and David sparked dating rumors while depicting an on-and-off relationship between their characters, Rachel Green and Ross Geller, on the show.

In May 2021, the cast reunited for Friends: The Reunion, a special that aired on HBO. Jennifer and David admitted to the cameras that they had a mutual crush on each other but there were factors that prevented them from pursuing it further.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” the Broadway actor said at the time. “But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”



Jennifer married Friends guest star Brad Pitt in 2000. The former couple divorced in 2005. The California native married her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2015 in a private wedding ceremony at their home. Matt and Matthew were not invited to the wedding, but they had no hard feelings toward their former costar, who would go on to divorce Justin in 2017.

“I think they’re a great couple. I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy,” Matt told People in August 2015. “If she wanted me there, I would have been there.”

Still, the comedian made it clear that his bond with his former castmates is just like a family.

“Jen’s like my little sister,” he said. “Courteney and Lisa are like my big sisters, but Jen’s like my little sister. Matthew’s like my little brother, and David’s like my big brother. That’s how it all broke down. And it’s literally just like chronological.”

Courteney also echoed the sentiment that her castmates are like her family in a June 2022 interview with Variety. She dished on the experience of walking onto the set to film Friends: The Reunion with her longtime pals.



“Walking on the stage at Warner Bros. was the most emotional thing. I just immediately burst into tears, and I mean so many things had happened,” she admitted. “So many years of being together. I mean, you name it, we had gone through it.”



Keep scrolling to find out the Friends cast member’s biggest regrets about the show.