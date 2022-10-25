See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More

Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have owned several gorgeous homes since the start of their marriage. The country sensations got married in 2005 after more than three years of dating. They met back in 1987 while they were both getting their start in Nashville. Now, Music City is one of the many places they call home.

The “Rodeo” singer purchased a home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, back in 1990. He and his wife spend most of their time at the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion after deciding it was one of the perfect places for them to plant their roots as a couple.

Like many other country icons, Miranda also lives in Tennessee. The Grammy winner resides on a 400-acre property with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. She purchased the estate back in 2016 for $3.4 million, according to Taste of Country.

“I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it,” she once said, according to Billboard. “I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows.”

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The “God’s Country” singer married his third wife, Gwen Stefani, in 2021. The power couple own multiple homes in California and Oklahoma where Blake grew up. They purchased a home together in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood for $13.2 million in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Another star that has been dominating the country charts is Carrie Underwood, who lives in the most breathtaking Nashville residence. The American Idol winner bought the home for nearly $3 million in 2011, per multiple outlets. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, deemed it the perfect place to raise their two kids, Isaiah and Jacob. Carrie grew up in Oklahoma, but Nashville earned a special place in her heart when she was just a child.

“I first came to visit Nashville when I was like 10 years old and I loved it,” the “Blown Away” singer said during a February 2021 interview on SiriusXM. “Yeah, I was a baby, and we had a friend who was one of – she was kind of a friend of the family, and she would push as well to like, get me to sing places.”

