Carmen Baldwin Is a Cutie! See Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s Daughter Grow Up Over the Years

While it feels like just yesterday when Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen, the Hollywood couple has actually expanded their family five more times since. Despite having so many babies, Alec and Hilaria will always consider Carmen to be their beloved eldest girl.

The Saturday Night Live star and the “Mom Brain” podcast host welcomed their blue-eyed cutie more than a year after they wed in July 2012. Hilaria gave birth to Carmen on August 24, 2013, and revealed the news on Twitter. “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter Carmen Gabriela. She is absolutely perfect,” gushed the doting mom.

As soon as Carmen entered the world, she quickly was catapulted into the spotlight. Aside from being photographed around New York City with her famous parents on countless occasions, the blonde-haired youngster also often accompanied Alec and Hilaria at red carpet events.

The years have passed, and Carmen has since been passing down everything she knows to her five little siblings. In addition to their daughter, Alec and the actress share their younger children: Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Lucia.

On Instagram, Hilaria often gives a glimpse inside her adventures with Carmen. Not only does the kiddo love spending time with her brothers and baby sister, trying on all of Hilaria’s clothes in her mom’s closet and experimenting with makeup, but the Living Clearly Method author said Carmen is also talented.

In July 2021, Hilaria uploaded a photo of Carmen, which showed the little girl showing off an art painting. Months earlier in February, the New York University graduate posted an image of Carmen working with clay, writing, “My artist.”

Though it’s obvious Carmen has a lot of hobbies, the Beetlejuice actor and Hilaria aren’t sure if their daughter will follow in her dad’s acting footsteps just yet. Whether or not she wants to become a performer, the pair will “support” whatever dreams she wants to accomplish.

“I don’t know if it’s the acting bug or just being extremely charismatic. But we’ll see,” Hilaria exclusively told Closer in March 2020 about the possibility of their kids becoming stars. “Maybe they’ll be doctors and lawyers and teachers. I don’t know. Whatever they want to be!”

