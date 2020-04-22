When Candace Cameron Bure revealed she was finally joining TikTok, her fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The Fuller House star’s eldest son, Lev, however, expressed disapproval in his mom’s decision as he left a hilarious comment on her debut video.

“OK, I’m in 🙈😜,” the 44-year-old beauty captioned a cute clip of her doing actor Alfonso Riberio‘s iconic “Carlton” dance from the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “So is Boris,” Candace added of her massive dog, who can be seen jumping on her mid routine.

Tons of followers praised the Switched for Christmas actress for finally hopping on the TikTok bandwagon, but it was her 20-year-old son’s epic comment that garnered the most attention. “Oh boy,” Lev wrote on his mom’s post, to which Candace replied, “I know. This is what happens when I’m alone.” LOL!

Considering Lev had no problem singling out his famous mama, the actress’ fans came to her defense as they joked back with the handsome kiddo. “Your mom rocks!” one user wrote, while another teased, “We may just request the Flavor Flav dance from your mom next!”

Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread across the United States, Candace and tons of other Hollywood favorites, including Jessica Alba, Ree Drummond and Judi Dench, have teamed up with their families to share the sweetest content.

Besides shaking her hips on TikTok, the Full House alum — who shares Lev, as well as daughter Natasha, 21, and son Maksim, 18, with Valeri Bure — has shared countless moments at home with her husband, 45, and their three kids.

On April 3, the blonde beauty uploaded the most adorable clip with her mini-me daughter. Candace and Natasha were all laughs as they played “Never Have I Ever” in a video shared on her gorgeous girl’s YouTube page.

While chatting with Closer Weekly in a new interview, the Kind Is the New Classy author gushed about watching her kids grow up to be strong and successful adults. “My husband’s super supportive of whatever our kids’ dreams are … both of us [are],” she exclusively shared in early April.

Since her eldest child is hoping to follow in her mom’s acting footsteps, Candace noted “the good thing is that I’m in this industry and Natasha and I are super close” and “talk about everything.”

It also doesn’t hurt that her mom is one of Hollywood’s most iconic sitcom stars. “[Natasha] is very trusting of me and my opinions, which as a mom, is wonderful,” Candace marveled. “It’s really smart of her.”

We can’t wait to see if Candace’s kids make an appearance on their mom’s TikTok!

