Brains, beauty and talent! Candace Cameron-Bure’s look-alike daughter, Natasha, proved talent runs in her famous family as she shared a video of her singing. The stunning 21-year-old took to Instagram to show off her captivating croon.

“The clip was too long so I had to split it into two,” Natasha captioned the series of videos on December 19. In the clips, the blonde beauty — whom Candace, 43, shares with husband Valeri Bure — can be seen sitting on a set of stairs while belting out “If This Is Love” by artist Ruth B.

Fans of the Fuller House actress and her daughter flooded Natasha’s comments section with sweet messages. “This was beautiful … it seems effortless, and I think that is what music which comes from the heart looks like,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Wow, I wish I had a voice like that.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “You have a purely beautiful voice💕 keep singing.”

This isn’t the first time Natasha serenaded fans with her gifted voice. Last December, the Switched for Christmas actress uploaded a quick clip of her singing. “Prob will delete later because I’m dumb when it comes to technology, and didn’t think about how loud my computer was playing the track, but here we are,” she captioned the post.

It seems Natasha’s talents don’t stop at just singing. Around mid-November, Candace — who also shares sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17, with her former professional ice hockey star husband, 45 — opened up to Closer Weekly about her little girl’s upcoming cameo on the final season of Fuller House.

“As a mother, it was another dream come true,” the beloved actress gushed to Closer at the time. “She did a great job!” The proud mom first teased Natasha’s guest appearance on the iconic reboot in an Instagram post shared in early October. “Big day for my girl means big prayers,” the Dancing Through Life author captioned a photo of the two on what appeared to be the set of Fuller House.

Along with confirming the exciting news, Candace told Closer that Natasha auditioned and “producers loved her,” she shared. “I have my buddy with me. She’s my baby and we’re so close,” the Christmas Under Wraps star adorably continued. “It’s just a dream to be with my kids all the time, so to be able to work with them and share with them in the craft and the art is even more exciting and fun.”

We can’t wait to watch Natasha follow in her mama’s impressive footsteps!