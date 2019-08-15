It’s time to celebrate! Candace Cameron-Bure took to Instagram on Thursday, August 15, to give her only daughter, Natasha Bure, a sweet birthday shoutout in honor of her turning 21 years old. So cool!

“Tashi, YOU. GIVE. ME. LIFE. How am I so lucky to be your mom?” she joked. “21 years has gone by in the blink of an eye. I am so proud of the woman you are today, who you have become and continue to evolve into. @natashabure YOU ARE FIERCE.”

Candace, 43, also listed more great attributes that her daughter has. She said Natasha is “strong and opinionated, smart and sensitive, silly and kinda funny 😆. You are as gorgeous on the inside as you are on the outside. You are loyal and competitive and unwavering in faithfulness and friendship. You are love.”

Candace shared all of the best photos of her daughter too! She posted as many cute photos that she could find of Natasha that could chronicle the past 21 years of her life. There were a couple of snaps of Tashi as a baby, as a teen and as a young adult.

“I can’t imagine life without you,” Candace gushed. “You inspire me everyday. You make me want to be a better mother, a better friend, a harder worker and overall better person because I want to be the best example of a woman for YOU.”

Shen ended her long birthday post by simply telling Natasha what she feels for her every single day. “I can’t tell you enough how much I love you, baby,” Candace said. “Happy 21st birthday 🎂 💗❤️💗🎂!!!”

Plus, Candace’s Full House costar Jodie Sweetin decided to celebrate Natasha’s birthday too! “Happy, happy birthday @natashabure!!” Jodie, 37, wrote in the comments. “I can’t believe you’re 21! I’m only 25, so I’m NOT sure how this happened. Haha. But you have grown into a wonderful young woman and I know you make your mama very proud. ❤️❤️”

We couldn’t adore this mother-daughter duo more if we tried!