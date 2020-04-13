Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure had to cancel their plans for their 24th wedding anniversary in June. “We were planning a trip to Europe and I doubt that’s going to happen,” the actress exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “So I don’t know what we’ll be doing! Who knows if we’ll still be in quarantine, but regardless I think our European trip will not happen anymore.”

Candace, 44, who recently teamed up with The Salvation Army to match donations up to $10,000 amid COVID-19, will probably do something small with her hubby at home. After all, they already know what each other likes and Candace says the secret to their marriage is for them to have “lots of grace for one another and communication.”

“The more you can laugh with each other, I think the better life will be,” she gushes. The Fuller House star also told Closer in a November 2019 interview that “spending time together” has greatly helped her marriage to Valeri. “That’s the secret, you gotta see each other,” she gushed. “The kids are older now so it’s different. But our schedules are — we both travel a lot — so we’re trying to figure it out. Now that we’re empty-nesters it’s like a whole new relationship, so it’s really great.”

When they’re at home together, Cameron admits there’s one activity she and Valeri love to do. “Our favorite thing is just to eat,” she laughed. “That sounds so simple, but we love cooking at home. And we usually chill out and watch a movie and cuddle up on the couch or sit outside — we live in L.A.”

The pair are proud parents to their three kids, Natasha, 21, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, and there’s not one day that goes by that Cameron regrets being married to Valeri. Their simple pleasures in life are just to “sit out on the back [porch] and play tug of war” with their dog.

“The older you get, that’s what you like,” Candace said. “It’s all about the chill and relaxing.” It’s no wonder they’ve been married for so long. The actress and her hubby make an amazing couple!

Reporting by Diana Cooper.