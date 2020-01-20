He’s an adult! Candace Cameron Bure‘s kids are growing up fast — too fast, if you ask her. The Fuller House star took to social media on Monday, January 20, so she could wish son Maksim Bure a happy 18th birthday in true mom style.

“My baby isn’t a baby anymore. Happy 18th birthday to my son @maksim.bure, the boy who’s known for his smile 😃,” Candace, 43, wrote. “Maks, you came into this world super chill and always happy and you’re still the same today.”

As the post continued, she gushed about her young man, writing, “You brighten up everyone’s day (except Natasha’s at times 😜), you are a joy to be around and bright spirit to everyone you encounter. You are a young man who loves God, who loves people, are smart, loving, kind, sooooo sweet, super funny and really really fun. You are everyone’s friend, the first to reach out to someone sitting alone. That’s a quality and spirit that is very special.”

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m so thankful God let me be your mom. I couldn’t be more proud of you, son,” a clearly proud Candace concluded. “You’ll forever be my baby. My big headed baby. I love you Maksim so so so much ❤️. Happy 18th 🎂birthday!!!!!”

This isn’t the only milestone she has observed recently. Just last summer, Candace celebrated daughter Natasha Bure’s 21st birthday. (For the record, her other son Lev Bure is 19 but will soon be turning 20 come this February.)

“Tashi, YOU. GIVE. ME. LIFE. How am I so lucky to be your mom?” the Full House alum — who shares all three kids with husband Valeri Bure — penned at the time. “21 years has gone by in the blink of an eye. I am so proud of the woman you are today, who you have become and continue to evolve into. @natashabure YOU ARE FIERCE.”

“I can’t imagine life without you,” Candace gushed. “You inspire me everyday. You make me want to be a better mother, a better friend, a harder worker and overall better person because I want to be the best example of a woman for YOU.”