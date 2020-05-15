Exclusive Busy Philipps Opens Up About Her 2 Daughters’ Different Personalities: ‘They Are Not Very Similar’

TV star Busy Philipps‘ two daughters, Birdie and Cricket, may look nearly “identical,” but their little personalities couldn’t be any more different. They are “not very similar” in terms of their temperament, the proud mom and actress reveals about her beloved children exclusively to Closer Weekly.

“Birdie‘s very serious and like, super concerned and grounded … I guess [that’s] a good word for her,” Busy, 40, says of her 11-year-old child. “[She’s] like very rooted in reality.”

As for 6-year-old Cricket, Busy dishes her youngest kiddo is the “clown” of their famous family. “Just because of her age … so she’s much more the jokester,” explains the Busy Tonight star — who shares her brood with longtime husband Marc Silverstein. “[Cricket] likes to make people laugh, but she’s very sensitive too,” Busy adds. “She’s a very sweet and empathetic kid.”

The TV personality notes one of the biggest differences between Birdie and Cricket is their awareness of the world. Busy recalls a “discussion” she had with her eldest child “about if she ever became a mom” one day. “[Birdie] was like, ‘Well, I don’t know, we’ll have to see how global warming goes because it might not be a good idea for me to have kids if the world’s going to end in 2060,'” the mom remembers.

Unlike her older sister, Cricket is “definitely a little bit freer in terms of the cares of the world,” Busy states. “Even Birdie, at age 6, was aware of the world in a way that I feel like Cricket is sort of sheltered from it for some reason. I guess just because she’s a baby.”

Considering Birdie is already extremely mature for her age, the Cougar Town alum — who teamed up with Walgreens for their virtual Red Nose Day on May 21 — reveals what she’s most excited for as the youngster continues to grow up.

“I really am looking forward to just continuing to be able to talk to her about things,” the doting mama gushes. “You know, right now, she said she wants to be a police officer because of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So we’ll see! Maybe she’ll be a police officer!”

“First, she was like … she wants to be a detective,” Busy sweetly continues. “Yeah, I mean, I’m just so curious to see who she becomes, you know.”

Since she doesn’t even want to think about when it’ll be time for Birdie and Cricket to leave the nest, Busy says she’s enjoying being the mom to two incredible kids. However, she joked she can’t necessarily offer any tips and tricks for fellow moms and dads.

“I really refrain from giving parenting advice because you just don’t know,” she teases. “Everybody’s different, every kid is different, every household is different.”

As for being stuck with her kiddos in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Busy wants other parents to know now is a good time to “allow for improvisation.”

“I would say the best advice I can give anyone would be to go easy on yourself,” she shares. “For me to expect my kids to be 110 percent on it with their schoolwork, is not only unreasonable … I should give them a break. This is a very weird time, so I really relax and I think that that’s helped everyone.”

