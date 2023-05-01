A rock ‘n’ roll love story! Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa’s romance is one for the books. The couple, who got married in 1991, have been musical collaborators for more than three decades. They’ve put their love on full display during so many memorable red carpet events over the years.

Patti has been a member of the E Street Band with her now-husband since 1984. When she first joined the group, Bruce was dating actress Julianne Phillips. He married the Sisters alum in 1985 and their marriage ended in divorce in 1989. After his first marriage came to an end, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer began dating Patti.

Before walking down the aisle for the second time, Bruce became a father when Patti gave birth to their first child together, son Evan. Shortly after their 1991 wedding, the pair’s second child, Jessica, was born. They welcomed their youngest child, Samuel, in 1994.

Though Bruce has been known as one of the most iconic performers in the rock genre since the ‘70s, his children have not particularly shown an interest in his music.

“We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years,” the crooner told The New York Times in September 2017. “They had their own musical heroes; they had their own music they were interested in. They’d be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine.”

The lovebirds have never taken their kids’ lack of interest in their music personally. In fact, Bruce and Patti seem happier than ever. The Grammy winner and the songwriter became grandparents in July 2022 when Samuel welcomed his first child, daughter Lily Harper Springsteen, with his partner, whose name has been kept private.

The proud grandpa reflected on welcoming the new bundle of joy into the family a few months after her birth.

“Grandchild is no longer an infant, it is a baby,” Bruce said during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And the amazing thing is that only takes about four months. They come home, they’re like a little loaf of bread, except they don’t say as much.”

He continued, “The only thing I know is Patti is not going to be called ‘grandma,’” adding, “She can’t speak yet, so we don’t know what she’ll call us.”

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Bruce and Patti over the years.