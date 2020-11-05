Bruce Springsteen Takes Care of His Own! See the Music Icon’s Cutest Photos With His 3 Kids

Bruce Springsteen is constantly photographed rocking the stage to hit songs “Born to Run” and “I’m on Fire,” but nothing compares to the smile he has on his face in photos with his three kids. The E Street Band frontman shares his adult children, Evan, Jessica and Sam, with his longtime wife, Patti Scialfa.

Bruce and the “As Long As I” songstress started their family nearly two years after they started dating in 1988. At the time, the Grammy Award winner was recently divorced from his first wife, Julianne Phillips, but their romantic connection couldn’t be denied after Patti started working as a backup singer in her beau’s E Street Band.

In 1990, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, son Evan. Bruce and Patti then walked down the aisle in 1991, and later that year, they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Jessica. The legendary songwriter and his stunning spouse became the mom and dad of their youngest son, Sam, in 1994.

Throughout the years of his career, Bruce’s kiddos often attended their dad’s Hollywood events. Aside from family outings at the Tony Awards and at sold-out concerts on his tours, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer has also shown up in support of Evan, Jessica and Sam.

Considering his only daughter competes as a professional equestrian, Bruce and Patti have been spotted countless times cheering her on from the stands. The proud papa also sat front-row as his son Sam was sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter in January 2020.

Even though the “Glory Days” rocker has no problems racking up awards when it comes to his music, Bruce has struggled with some aspects of parenthood. Because he had a tumultuous relationship with his late dad, Douglas Springsteen, he was worried about projecting those issues onto his kids.

“There were a lot of mistakes I didn’t want to make,” he candidly shared with CBS This Morning in October 2019. “I think the way you look at it is, like, I don’t want my kids to have to dig themselves out of my hole. They’re gonna have their own hole they got to dig themselves out of. So as a parent, you do your best to not lay too much of your own bulls—t on them.”

It looks to us like Bruce is crushing it at fatherhood!

Scroll through the gallery below to see his cutest family photos with kids Evan, Jessica and Sam.