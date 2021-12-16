To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.

Bruce met Patti, a singer, in the early ‘80s at a New Jersey bar called The Stone Pony. She auditioned to join his 1984 Born In the U.S.A tour and got the gig. The pair had an obvious connection, but he went on to marry his first wife, Julianne Phillips, in 1985. Their divorce was finalized in 1989. The following year, Patti and Bruce were dating and welcomed their first child together, son Evan.

The couple tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed their second child, Jessica, later that year. Their third child, Sam, was born in 1994, a big year for Bruce as he won the Academy Award for “Streets of Philadelphia.” The family later settled in New Jersey where both Bruce and Patti are from. The couple have never shied away from being lovey-dovey on stage or in front of their children.

“They say, ‘Please don’t do that in front of us,’” Patti told Rolling Stone in June 2004 about the kids’ reaction to their parents’ PDA. “I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be happy one day when you look back and know your parents really loved each other.'”

All three of Bruce and Patti’s children have gone on to have their own successful careers. Evan developed a passion for music, just like his famous father. He has joined Bruce up on stage in the past. Jessica is a world-renowned equestrian who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.

“I want to congratulate the United States Olympic show jumping team — that’s McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and my lovely daughter, Jessica Springsteen, — on their silver medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” the proud dad told the Asbury Park Press in August 2021.

Bruce was also super proud when Sam was sworn in as a firefighter in New Jersey in January 2020. Both he and Patti attended the ceremony where Sam accepted his duties. The couple are always showing love for their kids on social media and pride being parents.

