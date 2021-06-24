Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa are partners in crime when it comes to their music and marriage. Not only has the iconic songstress been by The Boss’ side since they wed more than 30 years ago, but she’s been a member of his legendary E Street Band for even longer.

Bruce and Patti’s relationship history goes back to 1984 when the auburn-haired beauty joined his now-iconic group. The New Jersey natives had an immediate and undeniable connection, but Bruce was actually introduced to his first wife, Julianne Phillips, around the same time. The duo wed in 1985 and were together for four years, but when the crooner and Julianne split in 1989, he moved on with Patti.

The “Born to Run” artist and Patti wasted no time becoming a couple as they moved to Los Angeles together in 1990. That same year, they welcomed their first child, Evan, before walking down the aisle in 1991. Later that year, the lovebirds welcomed their second child, daughter Jessica, followed by their youngest, Sam, in 1994.

Maintaining a strong marriage while raising kids and juggling a hectic career can be difficult, but Bruce and Patti have proven that nothing will get in the way of their bond. In order to keep their relationship going, the pair have “developed natural boundaries” when it comes to their life on the road compared to at home.

“Some places we have a more professional approach, like if I walk into the studio while she’s working, I have certain boundaries where if she requests my opinion or asks for my help … I give it on a very professional level. When she comes on stage with the E Street Band, she’s an E Street band member … and when we walk offstage, we’re husband and wife,” he explained to Variety in October 2017.

Bruce has certainly praised his spouse on a number of occasions, and it isn’t just her music that the Grammy winner is thankful for. As Bruce has candidly spoken about in the past, he’s struggled with depression and anxiety throughout the last few decades. Fortunately, Patti has never judged him or left his side.

“She had a lot of understanding of where I was coming from and some of the choices I make and a little bit about the twisted parts of my personality that she knew how to handle and live with better than some of my other relationships,” he once told BBC Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs. “It was a lovely beginning to what’s been a very beautiful relationship.”

