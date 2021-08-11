Bradley Cooper Is an Adoring Dad! See the Actor’s Cutest Public Appearances With Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper has several award-winning credits on his long film résumé, but his favorite role is being a dad to his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The A Star Is Born actor isn’t one to flaunt his life as a family man, but fans can get a glimpse inside their sweet father-daughter bond during their public appearances.

It’s very common to catch Bradley commuting around New York City, whether he’s enjoying a stroll in town or doing some shopping. More often than not, his blonde-haired cutie will accompany the Hangover star. Sometimes, he’ll put up a united front with ex Irina Shayk and the trio will step out as a family.

Bradley became the dad of his beloved child during his relationship with the Russian model, which started in 2015. The American Sniper star and Irina welcomed their baby girl in March 2017, but they ended their romance after four years together in June 2019.

At the time of their split, the exes were focused on “[keeping] it civil for [Lea’s] sake,” Us Weekly reported. “They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.”

Though Bradley and Irina agreed on “joint custody,” their coparenting relationship didn’t get off to the easiest start. In the beginning, a source told In Touch that the two were willing to “speak to make arrangements” for Lea, “but that’s about as far” as it went. “They try to avoid each other at all costs,” the insider added.

Fortunately, the former lovers have adjusted to their lives as coparents in time. “There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule,” an insider told Us Weekly in February 2021. “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth.”

“They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations,” the source continued, nothing even though Bradley is “busier” than ever with “back-to-back films lined up,” he always “makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”

By the looks of all their public appearances together, there’s no doubt Bradley prioritizes parenthood!

Scroll through the gallery below to see a roundup of the father-daughter duo’s cutest photos while out and about.