Ben Napier Is the Best Dad to Daughters Helen and Mae! See His Cutest Fatherhood Moments

Above all of his TV appearances and business ventures, Ben Napier is a loving dad of two adorable girls. The woodworker shares daughters Helen and Mae with his wife, Erin Napier. The Home Town host has proven to be the best dad to his children in sweet posts shared on Instagram.

Ben experienced fatherhood for the first time on January 3, 2018, when Helen was born. The home improvement star decided to build his eldest daughter’s crib ahead of her arrival.

“Building my firstborn’s crib was special on so many levels,” the doting father told Country Living in May 2021. “It was a culmination of the love I have for my wife, of becoming a father and the chance to check a new type of furniture off my bucket list. Just like each life lesson helps build a person’s character, meaningful details can add character to furniture too.”

He was inspired to embark on a weight loss journey after his firstborn came into the world.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” Ben told Country Living in January 2019.

The HGTV personality has since shown off his impressive weight loss in several photos shared on social media. During a January 2022 episode of Home Town, viewers got to see Ben hit the gym as he and Erin prepared for the arrival of Mae.

“I’ve got two daughters, one on the way,” he said during the workout session. “I am getting older; I’m trying to take a little bit better care of myself.”

Mae was born in May 2021. Just like her older sister, the little one has an adorable bond with her father. Ben enjoys spending time with Helen and Mae in their Laurel, Mississippi, town, documenting their adventures fishing, having dance parties and watching movies together. The siblings also love helping their dad with his projects around the house.

“Ben has had this really strong urge to have a garden. He’s got tomatoes and green beans planted,” Erin said during a May 2022 interview with Today. “Helen is enjoying helping him tend to the garden. Mae is enjoying babbling and crawling and crafts.”

Scroll below to see Ben’s sweetest fatherhood moments with his kids.