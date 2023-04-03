On a healing journey. Home Town’s Ben Napier underwent life-changing shoulder surgery last week to correct a health issue he faced for years. His wife, Erin Napier, shared an update post-op on March 31 about her spouse’s condition and recovery. Scroll below for details on Ben’s procedure and more.

Why Did Ben Napier Have Surgery?

In a photo shared on Erin’s Instagram account, Ben, 39, sat on the couch at home with his arm in a sling, holding onto some of his daughters’ stuffed animals. He flashed a smile to the camera as Erin, 37, held up a sweet card that their eldest daughter, Helen, crafted. The New York Times bestselling author shared that Ben had “the best nurse in the biz.”

In the caption of the post, Erin revealed that Ben had his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed. The comments section was full of well wishes for the craftsman from fans, family members and celebrity friends like Dave Marrs and Carnie Wilson.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

What Happened to Ben Napier?

Earlier this year, Ben started physical therapy after suffering from shoulder pain for the past few years. He was being treated by Erin’s brother, Clark Rasberry, who has been a doctor of physical therapy for more than 15 years. Their father, Phil Rasberry, was a medical professional for 44 years before retiring in May 2019.

“I can’t tell you what a wonder physical therapy is if you’ve never seen its effectiveness,” Erin captioned a January 10 Instagram post. “The way my brother knows what exercises can heal an injury is like a kind of magic. Like seeing Daddy do his work as a young man all over again.”

After undergoing surgery, it seems like Ben is in good hands with his wife and kids by his side. In addition to Helen, 5, the HGTV stars are also parents to their youngest daughter, Mae, 23 months. On April 2, the woodworker apologized on Twitter for not quickly live-tweeting while Home Town was airing on TV like he normally does.

“Sorry y’all, one of us is one-armed, and one of us is bathing babies,” he wrote. “We are coming to watch and tweet #HGTVHomeTown.”

He later delivered on his promise to watch the “Wood, Brick and Clay” episode and tweeted about the renovations he and Erin completed on a house for a first-time home buyer.

It’s been a busy few days for the Napiers, who recently went on a trip to Los Angeles for work. They met up with Drew and Jonathan Scott while there, made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spent the day at Jay Leno’s car garage.

“A work trip with zero plans turned into the trip of a lifetime with memories made, and a chance for us to catch up with old friends and make new ones,” Ben reflected on Instagram on March 24. “The world is tiny.”