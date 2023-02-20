Home Town host Ben Napier is rocking a new look thanks to his two daughters, Helen and Mae! The HGTV personality underwent a major makeover to his iconic beard that was captured in photos by his wife, Erin Napier, on February 18.

Ben, 39, laid on the floor as his kids clipped colorful bows onto his facial hair. “No hair is safe!” Erin, 37, captioned a series of pictures of her hubby with the hair accessories on his face. He was all smiles in the snaps and proved to be a good sport as the girls chose from a bag full of hair clips.

Fans were full of love in the comments section of the post, gushing over how great of a dad Ben is to his little ones. Many were touched by the “precious” and “sweet” bond he has with Helen, 5, and Mae, ​21 months.

“This is AWESOME!” one fan wrote. “Seriously a Dad win right here. You sir are imprinting big love into those girls!”

Another follower exclaimed that Erin “hit the jackpot with Ben.” The fun makeover came just days after he surprised his longtime spouse and his daughters with thoughtful gifts for Valentine’s Day. The former youth minister got each of them flower bouquets and wrote them heartfelt letters.

“A bouquet and a letter for the three loves of his life, even the two that can’t yet read the words,” Erin wrote alongside a photo of the sweet gifts. “Thank you for the million ways you love us, for making every day of our life feel like February 14, @scotsman.co.”

Ben’s beard wasn’t the only transformation Erin posted about recently. On Twitter, she pointed out that her husband has undergone quite a noticeable weight loss transformation. While Home Town was airing on HGTV on February 19, the graphic designer shared that Ben “has lost a lot of pounds” since filming the episode last summer. The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop host has been pretty candid about his weight loss journey over the years which began after Helen’s birth.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” Ben revealed during a January 2019 interview with Country Living.

He has since lost more than 55 pounds after deciding to prioritize his health and well-being. Viewers even got to see a glimpse of his workout routine during a January 2022 episode of Home Town.

“This is my new lifestyle,” he said during the segment in the gym. “This is every day.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben’s beard makeover with a little help from his daughters.