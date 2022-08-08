Fatherhood is bliss for Home Town host Ben Napier! The HGTV star shared the cutest Instagram post in honor of his eldest daughter Helen’s first day of school. His wife, Erin Napier, also posted a heartfelt tribute to her little one days ahead of the big milestone.

“Helen requested bacon, bagels and croissants for the first day of school,” Ben captioned a series of Instagram photos. “So, I got her bagels and croissants from NYC and bacon from Keens. Then I cried more than anyone taking her to school.”

Included in the carousel of photos was a candid picture of the woodworker holding hands with his eldest child. Helen wore an adorable floral backpack and a green dress for the first day. Before heading off with her dad, she enjoyed a delicious breakfast with her parents and baby sister, Mae.

Helen, born in 2018, was a dream come true for the couple. After suffering a perforated appendix in her teen years and the decade that followed, Erin underwent multiple surgeries. She was shocked to find out she was expecting her first child with her college sweetheart in 2017.

“Helen is a joy in every way,” the designer gushed to People in October 2018. “She’s kind of the best. She’s the best baby ever.”

Erin was also very emotional watching her firstborn start school. Three days ahead of the first day, she shared a candid moment with fans while listening to “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan in her car.

“Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school and Helen is starting school this week and time is flying and I will remember you baby Helen,” she wrote. “All the other mamas sending your infants to school this year please holler at me.”

In another Instagram post, the blonde beauty revealed the sweet thing Helen did before heading out the door to school.

“She took one of Ben’s hankies and sprayed my perfume on it in case she needed us, and Old Bear held her hand when we had to let go of it,” Erin wrote next to a photo of Helen playing in class. “Being a parent is hard, awful, bliss.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben and Erin’s daughter during her first day of school.