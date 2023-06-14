Audiences have been falling in love with Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades. Outside of the TV show, the letter-turner began a relationship with John Donaldson. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

How Did Vanna White Meet John Donaldson?

Vanna met John in 2012 through mutual friends at a barbecue. The pair began dating shortly after.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Who Is John Donaldson?

John works as a contractor and owns his own company called JDC Construction + Development Group. The California native has long had a passion for construction and restoration projects and always had an end goal of starting his own company.

“He began by accepting a job as a laborer, packing lumber for $5 per hour on a commercial job site in the San Fernando Valley,” John’s website reads of the early days of his career. “This led in short order to him becoming a carpenter, driving around neighborhoods looking for work on framing crews.”

Eventually, he joined a construction and development company and helped work on several celebrity homes in the Hollywood Hills, including properties belonging to Richard Dreyfuss, Dan Aykroyd and Martin Mull.

How Many Times Has Vanna White Been Married?

Prior to meeting John, the game show personality was married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. They welcomed two children together during their 12-year marriage, Nikko and Gigi. After her divorce, Vanna opened her heart to find love again with John.

“He was very different from George — which was exactly what Vanna needed. He was low-key and a bit of a homebody, like she is,” a friend of Vanna’s told Closer in October 2017 of what drew her to John.

Are Vanna White and John Donaldson Still Together?

Since meeting John, Vanna has shared a few rare photos with him on her Instagram account over the years. In December 2022, the TV star posted her annual Christmas card with John and her kids by her side.

Vanna and John are still happily together but there have been some other big changes taking place in her life recently. In June 2023, Pat Sajak announced he was leaving Wheel of Fortune after season 41.

“When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” Vanna reflected on Twitter after Pat’s announcement. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”