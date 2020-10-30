Vanna White and her longtime boyfriend, John Donaldson, have been going strong since 2012. Even though it’s rare for the Wheel of Fortune star to share photos of the two on social media, every now and then she’ll put her admiration for the contractor on full display.

Vanna and John’s love story first began nearly a decade ago when they were introduced by mutual friends. At the time, Vanna was the long-running star of the Emmy Award-winning game show, which she first joined in 1982, while John was working as the owner of his construction and development company JDC Construction + Development Group.

The adorable lovebirds hit it off and started dating shortly after. “He is kind, understanding and lets me be me,” the Goddess of Love actress once gushed to Closer Weekly. “I am happy just the way things are.”

Prior to their romance, Vanna was married to her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, from 1990 to 2002. Throughout their marriage, the couple became the proud parents of their two kids, son Nikko Santo Pietro and daughter Gigi Santo Pietro. The Kept director wasn’t Vanna’s only romance, however.

Years before she ever tied the knot, the Graduation Day actress was actually engaged to her former fiancé John Gibson in the early ’80s. The couple were together for a number of years, according to reports, and were set to marry before John tragically died in a plane crash in 1986.

“It was devastating,” Vanna candidly shared with Closer in 2017, adding the reason she was able to find the strength to pull through. “I got such an outpouring of fan mail, and it really did help to know that I wasn’t alone.”

The Vanna Speaks author was also engaged to California businessman Michael Kaye in 2004. The former pair were together for over two years until they called off their wedding in 2006.

Now that Vanna found the man of her dreams, she can’t imagine another day without John by her side. Still, the doting mom of two doesn’t feel pressure to walk down the aisle with the construction mogul.

“We’ve been together for eight years, and it seems to be working [because] we’re both happy, so in my eyes, I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” she explained to Closer in 2019. “So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper, unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own.”

