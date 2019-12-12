When it comes to a successful date night for Vanna White and her boyfriend John Donaldson, it is all about kicking back and keeping it casual.

“It would be a very simple dinner with a bottle of wine,” the 62-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly when asked what the perfect date night involves. “At home or at a restaurant, you know. As long as I’m not cooking! (laughs).” While the pair has been together for quite some time, the iconic Wheel of Fortune star isn’t eager to tie the knot with her man.

“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” she explained. “So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own.”

Vanna has been married in the past — back in 1990 she walked down the aisle with film director George Santo Pietro. The pair would have two kids — son Niko, 25, and daughter, 21. The duo would part ways in 2002. “Today I am happy just the way things are,” the former actress explained to Closer in another exclusive interview. “The biggest surprise to my fans is probably how simple I live in real life. I’m a real down-to-earth girl. I usually spend my days without makeup, wearing tennis shoes. I love the outdoors. I love waking up early when it’s quiet, going out on the balcony to hear the birds sing.”

While Vanna is doing great in the love department, she is first and foremost all about her children. “My son is 25 and my daughter’s 22. She’s graduating college this year and my son is an organic farmer,” the TV personality gushed recently. “He loves growing vegetables and fruits and that kind of thing. So they’re kind of on their path.”

Seems like all is well with Vanna and her life at the moment!

