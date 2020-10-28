Vanna White’s Boyfriend’s John Donaldson Is a ‘Kind’ Man! Get to Know the California Contractor

Vanna White has been in love many times in her life, but something feels extra special when it comes to John Donaldson. The Wheel of Fortune star started dating her contractor boyfriend almost a decade ago.

Vanna and John first met in 2012 after they were introduced by friends. “He is kind, understanding and lets me be me,” the beloved TV personality once told Closer Weekly. “Today, I am happy just the way things are. The biggest surprise to my fans is probably how simple I live in real life.”

Throughout the years of their romance, Vanna and John have enjoyed many wonderful moments. Between trips with her two kids, Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro, and outings at fun Hollywood events, the longtime lovebirds always know how to have a good time together.

Prior to her relationship with the construction guru, Vanna was married to her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, from 1990 to 2002. She was also engaged to California businessman Michael Kaye in 2002.

Though it didn’t work out with her previous beaus, the Goddess of Love actress did find true love with her former fiancé John Gibson. The couple were together throughout the ’80s until his tragic death in a plane crash in 1986. Vanna told Closer that losing her partner was a “devastating” moment.

However, the Looker actress used the “outpouring” of love from her friends and family to “get through” the unimaginable heartbreak. “We’re faced with a lot of positives and negatives, and we have to accept them,” she shared with Closer in 2018. “It’s like if you break an arm — it takes time, but it does heal.”

The Graduation Day actress also dished her best piece of advice when it comes to losing and finding love. “Never give up, no matter what,” she shared. “Follow your heart and follow your dream. And that’s what I did.”

Now that Vanna is living a happy life with John, she couldn’t imagine a world without him. “Will we get married? I don’t know,” she revealed to Closer in 2019. “At this point, I feel like I am married. Everything is so good, there’s no reason to change anything.”

