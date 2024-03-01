Vanna White is finally ready to marry her beau of 12 years, contractor John Donaldson — after being inspired by the picturesque romance of Hawaii. A source exclusively explains to Closer that the 67-year-old, who divorced her first husband in 2002, wasn’t keen on getting married again, but shooting new episodes of Wheel of Fortune in Waikiki with John in tow changed her mind.

“They’re spending lots of romantic time together between shooting and Vanna wants to show her appreciation for this wonderful guy who’s been so patient,” says the source. “So they’re going to do it in Hawaii.” The pair will host a “short and sweet ceremony,” adds the source. “Vanna and John have it so good that getting married can only make it better.”