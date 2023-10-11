When Pat Sajak announced he was leaving Wheel of Fortune after season 41, all eyes were on Vanna White to see if she would follow. Reports began circulating that the show’s longtime letter-turner was eyeing a massive pay raise before signing on for another season of the show.

Vanna, 66, did end up extending her contract to the 2025-2026 season, but assured fans that the headlines about her salary demands were heavily exaggerated.

“It was because people just have rumors,” she told People in an interview published on Wednesday, October 11. “Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody’s stuff.”

The game show personality has not let any of the hearsay affect her personal life or career.

“I’m not going to do anything I don’t want to do or that I don’t believe in,” Vanna continued. “My mother taught me that at a young age and I’m sticking to my guns.”

Early next year, she will be joined on TV by Ryan Seacrest, who was named as Pat’s replacement on the popular series.

“I’m just so happy that I have signed for two more years,” she said. “I have this next year with Pat, and then I have two years after that, so I will be part of Wheel of Fortune at least through 2026.”

Vanna is truly thrilled to get the chance to work with Ryan, 48, next season.

“I know Ryan — he is professional, he’s good at what he does, he’s kind,” the former beauty queen added. “I think it’s going to be good. He’s such a nice guy and he loves what he does. He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I’m not going in to try to fill Pat’s shoes. No one can ever replace him.’ He says he’s coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Recently, Vanna revealed who she would want to replace her on Wheel of Fortune when the time comes.

“I think [Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, is] a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” she told E! News in an interview published on Monday, October 9. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

Maggie, 28, currently serves as the show’s social media correspondent and previously filled in for Vanna when she was absent from the show in May.

“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer,” Vanna continued. “I think she’s good for our show.”