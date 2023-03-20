Game show icon Vanna White first began her iconic run on Wheel of Fortune as a substitute cohost. Once producers saw her star quality, they made her a permanent cohost on the show in 1982. More than four decades later, longtime viewers have wondered if Vanna is leaving the series. Scroll below for details on whether she is still on Wheel of Fortune.

Is Vanna White Still on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Along with host Pat Sajak, Vanna has made quite a name for herself while turning letters on the series. In December 2019, she temporarily took over hosting duties while Pat recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

“It did get easier as the shows went on. I wasn’t able to rehearse a lot before I [took over] because it happened suddenly,” the South Carolina native reflected in an interview with Closer after stepping into the hosting role. “So, I didn’t have any experience under my belt, you know. I was just kind of thrown into it. It was a lot to comprehend to carry a show, and I’m a very shy person anyway and don’t really talk a lot. So, to have to carry the show was kind of scary.”

Vanna excelled in the position while filling in for her longtime friend and colleague for multiple episodes. Pat was so grateful to his costar for tackling hosting duties while he was on the mend.

“The fact that she did it speaks volumes about her. It would have been very easy for her to say, ‘I’m sorry, this is not what I do,’” Pat shared during a March 2020 interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “But the audience was rooting for her and almost proud to see her up there.”

Is Vanna White Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

After sharing the screen for more than 40 years together, Vanna made it clear that she and Pat established an unbreakable bond.

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” Vanna reflected in a December 2022 interview with People. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

When it came to talking about the future of the series and its possible end, the former beauty queen got emotional.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” she continued. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

Vanna and Pat have not officially announced any plans to leave Wheel of Fortune. In fact, they both signed on to host the show through 2024. In December 2022, the popular TV duo celebrated 40 years together hosting the series.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune. It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too!” Vanna captioned a sweet Instagram post. “I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you!”